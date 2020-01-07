KCCA FC is determined to stop the regrettable trend of losing significant talent when it most needs them.

In the recent past, KCCA FC has seen the exodus of talents like Joseph Ochaya, Paul Mucureezi, Derrick Nsibambi, former team captain Timothy Awany and lethal forward Patrick Kaddu.

Much of this talent leaves to seek greener pastures abroad, often as free agents, to the chagrin of the club’s diehard fans.

The club is understandably nervous as youngsters like Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza enter the final year of their contracts. The two young stars could be on their way out of Lugogo, if the club fails to agree new terms with them.

This is something KCCA FC’s new chairman Martin Ssekajja wants to rectify. He says the club management is holding talks with Okello and Kizza to extend their contracts.

Ssekajja says KCCA FC wants to, “Retain the best players we have. There are several initiatves in place like an academy where we grow talent, and our goal is to maintain them. But it’s very hard when they become stars because they receive very big offers that the club might not be in position to take care of.”

He adds, “Allan Okello and Kizza Mustafa are still our players and we communicate. There have been some offers from several clubs and we shall make sure KCCA FC and the players and everyone else benefits from the decisions we make.”

He also admits that there is need for the club to improve its transfer policy if they are going to compete to the expectation of their fans especially on the continent. He hopes to work on this during his two and a half year tenure at the helm.

“We want to improve our transfer policy; there is a pool of quality players in players and we are actually trying to renew our player contracts to three or four years,” Ssekajja explains.

Ssekajja inherited a strategic plan that was laid down by the past board and he commends his predecessors for the strides made.

He says, “I want to appreciate the various boards that have been serving KCCA FC. They have put in place quite a number of strategies for improving the quality of football we play so that it is entertaining and have attracted several fans and partners.”

He concludes, “Our plan is to continue to develop our fan base country wide and on the continent through several means like having ambassadors and technology.”

Edited by David Tumusiime