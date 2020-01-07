The High Court in Kampala has summoned Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, the minister of Agriculture to defend himself against allegations that he interfered in the management of National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data bank (NAGRC).

According to the court summons seen by our reporter, Ssempijja is faulted for unlawfully appointing Kifudde Wandera Wilberforce as manager Technical and Production on September 24 2019 which contravenes with NAGRC governing rules.

Under these rules, the appointment of any head of of NAGRC or department should be presided over the board of executives of NAGRC.

Ssempijja has also been faulted with undermining the advice of the Attorney General who had advised him not to appoint Kifudde because he had reached the retirement age.