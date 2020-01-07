Police has said that the consultative meetings for Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine don’t meet the required guidelines under the Public Order Management Act .

On Monday, Police fired live bullets and teargas before arresting Bobi Wine who was scheduled to hold a consultative meeting in Gayaza.

Addressing journalists following the incident, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said despite been warned, the legislator cum singer failed to adhere to set guidelines in the law.

“He was reminded as a requirement to notify the relevant local councils and the police of the area, he intended to go for consultations. Although, Robert Kyagulanyi claims he met all the legal requirements for public consultations, the provisions of the Public Order Management Act, which deal with the conduct of public meetings and assemblies, were not fully met,”Enanga said.

“The request should indicate the date and time of the public meeting; details of the organizers, location and consent of the venue owner, the number of persons expected, purpose and any other basic information justified to ensure the smooth conduct of the public meeting.”

According to Enanga Bobi Wine ought to have adhered to the criteria of holding public meetings, have a traffic assembly plan, provide sufficient stewards proportionate to the number of participants during the meeting noting that these were never met prompting them to stop the meeting on Monday.

“The venue was not in a closed setting which were not justified grounds to unsure the smooth conduct of the assembly.”

The police mouthpiece said that several political parties and actors including Forum for Democratic Change, Alliance for National Transformation and Democratic Party that adhered to the set guidelines were able to hold successful meetings and assemblies.

“Upon cooperating successfully with the police, they have held meetings where their concerns, aspirations and views, have been discussed under peaceful settings. We thank them for their level of cooperation. Unfortunately, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi continues to show blatant disregard for the law.”

Kyagulanyi was on Monday night released on Police bond from Naggalama Police Station where he had been detained together with 15 other people including fellow legislators.

The Electoral Commission recently allowed Bobi Wine to start countrywide consultations ahead of the 2021 general elections where he wants to stand as president.

Section 3 of the Presidential Elections Act 2005 (1), (2) and (3) states: “An aspirant may consult in preparation for his or her nomination as a presidential candidate within 12 months before nomination date.”

It also stipulates, “While consulting, a presidential aspirant may carry out nationwide consultations, prepare his or her manifesto and other campaign materials, raise funds for his or her campaign through lawful means and convene meetings of national delegates.”

“While consulting, the aspirant shall introduce himself or herself to the commission and notify the relevant local council and the police of the area to which he or she goes,” the law adds.