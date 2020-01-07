Political leaders from the two districts of Abim and Kotido in Karamoja Sub-region have accused Ngora MP David Abala and Cyrus Aagon of Kumi Municipality for being behind the ongoing land grabbing in their area.

The leaders from both districts led by Labwor MP Ayepa Michael who now want MP Abala arrested by Police, says the two MP’s in contention have caused more in the area my inciting people in the areas they don’t represent.

Towards the end of 2019, reports from Karamoja indicated that over 10,000 people who were part of the Bokora Wildlife Conservation area that lies between Abim and Kotido were forcefully evicted by the Uganda Wildlife Authority leaving them homeless.

However, leaders from the said affected area led by Ayepa and Logiro Peter Ngorok the district Resident commissioner for Kotido said the claims that over 10,000 people were displaced are baseless.

They instead pinned two legislators David Abala of Ngora County and Cyrus Aogon of Kumi Municipality for spreading such baseless rumors that are just intended at inciting the residents in the area that they do not represent.

They accused Abala of grabbing over 500 hectares of land in the contested area, an allegation he dismissed.

Sources told Nile Post the dispute could be fanned by reports that there is a Chinese investor that wants to set up a sugar factory on the contested land.