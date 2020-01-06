Kyadondo East legislator and singer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been arrested alongside his spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi and Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa and taken to Kasangati police station .

Police was forced to fire tear gas to prevent Kyagulanyi from holding his first presidential consultation meeting in Gayaza town.

Kyagulanyi was given a go ahead by the Uganda Electoral Commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama in December 2019 to hold his countrywide consultation meetings.

Byabakama however cautioned Bobi Wine not turn the consultative meetings into campaign rallies.

Kyagulanyi announced on Saturday that he will start from Kyadondo East and Our Lady of Good Counsel, Gayaza Parish was to host the first meeting on Monday morning.

Police however surrounded the venue, fired tear gas and live bullets before ordering the public to vacate the venue.

According to the police spokesperson Fred Enanga, police received a letter that notified them about the intended meeting but they deployed to make sure that the legislator had complied with all the requirements as stipulated in the Public Order Management Act (POMA).

By the time of compiling this report, police was yet to come out with a statement on why Bobi Wine was arrested.

