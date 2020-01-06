Golden Band singer Ronald Mayinja who is also affiliated to the People Power pressure group has warned the public against throwing empty bottles at singers with different political views.

In an interview with The Nile Post, Mayinja expressed his displeasure at opposition supporters who pelt bottles at the people they disagree with politically.

His comments came shortly after a number of artistes who support NRM have been pelted with bottles during their stage performances.

Some of those artistes who have been pelted with bottles include Big Eye, Catherine Kusasira ,Full figure among others.

Mayinja said politics at all levels must reflect maturity and people should learn to accommodate other’s views in a peaceful environment.

“The truth is that everybody has his or her own views, so we should not abuse one another. We should not fight or discriminate them. Even me, I have very many who don’t agree with me and but they have never chased me away from the stage,”he said.

He advised the members of the public to respect each other and promote unity as one way of creating sanity in the country.

“This country is full of all kinds of creatures like snakes, wild animals even though wild animals eat people. We decided to create for them game parks so that we can live peacefully, so this country is ours and let’s promote peace and unity,”he said.

He also expressed his disappointment with the electoral commission for organising elections in a non existent constituencies as the country heads for 2021 general election.