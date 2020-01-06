Busiro East Member of Parliament Medard Sseggona has said that the ongoing 195 km trek led by President Museveni to retrace one of his his bush war routes is a mockery to Ugandans.

The Trek organised by the National Resistance Army Archives Unit headed by the President’s Senior Advisor/NRA Alice Kaboyo comes 20 years after a similar trek in 1999.

It will culminate into the building of a historic NRA museum at Kanyara in Nakaseke district.

Speaking on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Monday morning, Sseggona said that the trek is just a mockery since all President Museveni can show Ugandans after 34 years at the helm is where he (President Museveni) came from.

Sseggona said: “This is to simply mock Ugandans. I get embarrassed identifying with this government that is full of liars who are masquerading as our liberators. In Galamba were they started the war, there is no development. There is no health center and for people of Galamba to access health care, they cross over to my constituency.”

President Museveni started off day one of the trek on Saturday from Galamba in Wakiso district and it will run until January 10.

Responding to Sseggona, Col Shaban Bantariza, the deputy spokesperson of government, said that Sseggona should look at the bigger picture of economic growth and peace that the people of Galamba currently enjoy.

“Most of those who participated in the war were not liberating themselves but the country at large. When people of Galamba grow oranges, they don’t sell them in Galamba but elsewhere in towns like Wakiso and across the border where the government has developed road networks and availed market. If we start talking about Galamba, every local area will come out and ask for its share,” Bantariza said.

Bantariza added that there is no war that has no bad side of because people die and the NRA lost its people.

He said that the government first had to deal with the issue of economic growth as they gather resources to go down in the villages to start working on emancipating locals.