Between January 14 and January 17, 2020, at least 13,509 graduands (50.5% female and 49.5% male) will be conferred upon degrees and awarded diplomas during the four-day ceremony at the Freedom Square at Makerere University.

A total of 420 Graduands obtained a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) above 4.40 hence obtaining First Class Degrees.

The best student in the Humanities was Ms. Namukose Rita who obtained a CGPA of 4.92 in the Bachelor of International Business of Makerere University Business School, while Ms. Namayengo Sarah topped the Sciences with a CGPA of 4.83 in the Bachelor of Conservation Forestry and Product Technology of Makerere University.

To access the full lists for the four days, click on the links below

Tuesday, January 14

https://news.mak.ac.ug/sites/default/files/downloads/Makerere-AR-70th-Graduation-Lists-Day1-14th-Jan-2020.pdf

Wednesday January 15

https://news.mak.ac.ug/sites/default/files/downloads/Makerere-AR-70th-Graduation-Lists-Day2-15th-Jan-2020.pdf

Thursday January 16

https://news.mak.ac.ug/sites/default/files/downloads/Makerere-AR-70th-Graduation-Lists-Day3-16th-Jan-2020.pdf

Friday January 17

https://news.mak.ac.ug/sites/default/files/downloads/Makerere-AR-70th-Graduation-Lists-Day4-17th-Jan-2020.pdf