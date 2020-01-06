President Museveni has said he has not neglected the people of Luweero who brought him to power during the 1981- 1986 bush war.

On several occasions, Luweero war survivors have always castigated government for neglecting them despite their role during the war that brought Museveni to power saying despite they lack services like good roads, electricity and health facilities.

When he visited them during his Great Trek on Saturday and Sunday, the survivors in Nakaseke and Wakiso districts reechoed their concerns but in response, Museveni said he has never neglected them.

“After capturing power, you gave me a job of being the bus driver of this country and it would be dangerous if I keep on looking behind to talk to passengers. If I do that, I might crash,”Museveni said, comparing being the president to driving a bus.

He told the locals that they have their elected representatives right from village level to constituencies whom he said should help solve their problems, other than waiting for him to intervene.

“We introduced a system where people choose their own leaders to help solve the issues affecting you. In case of anything that they(representatives) cannot solve, it can be referred to me. It is only the weakness of your leaders that has let you down.”

Museveni insisted that he cannot move to every part of the country to solve problems of each and every person but rather it is the role of the elected leaders at various levels to ensure that they consult people on what affects them and later see how to solve it.

On several occasions, Luweero has been referred to as the Mecca( holy place) of Uganda for its contribution to the liberation of the country but the area has in equal measures been used by many to laugh at government for not according it the honor it needs through provision of better services.

Responding to the same while talking to locals at Bukatira, Museveni said he cannot allow the area to become “a white hen” at the expense of others, noting that however little government gets, it’s shared among all parts of the country.

“You will create hatred from other parts of the country by being a white hen seen by many eagles which is not good. However, the little we get as government is shared equally among all parts of the country,”Museveni said.

War veterans

A number of people who claimed to be war veterans found in the different areas where he passed, reported to Museveni that they have never been compensated for their role in the five-year NRA bush war.

In response, Museveni said that these had been put in various categories basing on the role they played during the war and that they had been compensated.

He, however, noted that he would crosscheck with the office responsible to see those who missed out on the compensation program.

Wealth creation

Museveni, however, urged locals to engage in wealth creation so that they can have something in their pockets, other than lagging behind.

He noted that services like electricity and roads can come later when people have wealth.

“Pigs cannot refuse to be put on a lorry to be taken to the market because the roads are impassable. It is also not true that because of having electricity in an area, people are wealthy. You can be without good roads and electricity but with wealth,”

He cited an example of his land in Rwakitura that he said was bought when there was no road or electricity.

“I bought land in Rwakitura in 1967 but there were no roads or electricity but I didn’t care. My focus was on creating my own wealth. “

Museveni said that when people create their own wealth, then government can work on ensuring peace, education and health services for them urging them to engage in commercial farming and rearing of animals for sale to earn some income but not working for their stomachs only.

On Sunday, Museveni entered the second day of his seven –day march through the jungles to retrace the route followed by his guerrilla forces before they followed power over 30 years ago.

Through the seven-day symbolic trek code-named “Africa Kwetu”, Museveni intends to honor National Resistance Army fighters but also educate the young generation on the sacrifice that the rebels went through and will run up to January 10.

The trek is expected to pass through seven districts including Wkiso, Nakaseke, Mityana, Kiboga, Kassanda, Mubende and Kakumiro.