Musician Ibrahim Mayanja also known as Big Eye met and shook hands with President Museveni days after the singer was pelted with bottles at music show on January 1.

Big Eye was one of the many entertainers that performed at the Uganda Museum as NBS Television’s UNCUT celebrated it’s first year anniversary.

Unlike other artistes that performed, Big Eye’s performance was cut short by the event security in order to restore calm among a section of revelers who had turned rowdy, throwing bottles in protest of his presence on the stage before he was whisked away.

Speaking to NBS Television, Big Eye said that he was heart broken by the incident and said that it is a small percentage of revelers who are set up to embarrass artistes that support President Museveni.

He said: “These people are set up to follow us wherever we go. They are paid to embarrass musicians who support President Museveni.”

Big Eye later met the president at his Nakasero State Lodge with comedian Patrick Idringi alias Salvador of Ombokolo.

It is not clear what the meeting resolved, but sources confirm the two sides talked about different things, ranging from the entertainment industry to support.

Big Eye also free styled a song titled “Ali Steady” for the president. In the song, Big Eye refers to President Museveni as fit to take on the country beyond 2021.

In December 2019, The singer had also planned to stage a peaceful demonstration to deliver a letter to Kyadondo East legislator and musician Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine on what he described as, “mistreatment of NRM musicians by the People Power supporters for not agreeing with their political side.”

Asked on why he didn’t deliver the letter as planned, Big Eye said that police didn’t reply to his request for security.