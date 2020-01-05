Opposition legislators have lashed at newly appointed minister for Environment Beatrice Atim Anywar for shifting goal posts after she was rewarded with a ministerial post.

The former critic of NRM government few minutes after being vetted bragged for not regretting for her ministerial post.

In April 2007, Anywar led a massive demonstration against the giveaway of Mabira forest were she earned a nickname of Maama Mabira.

Thirteen years down the road, the Kitgum municipality who stood on an independent ticket is now Museveni’s lead praise singer after landing a ministerial position.

Opposition whip Ssemujju Nganda tasked Anywar to explain if she will be serving a different government from the one she used to oppose.

But NRM’s Rogers Mulindwa welcomed Anywar’s move as a milestone to their ruling party.