President Museveni has admitted his political rival and Forum for Democratic Chance strongman, Dr. Kizza Besigye was his savior while he led the NRA guerillas in a march from towards the west during the 1986 liberation war.

Museveni’s admission is carried in a statement explaining the rationale for his participation in the symbolic 198km trek codenamed Afrika Kwetu trek from Galamba in Wakiso to Bireembo in Kibaale District.

The walk, whose first phase started at Galamba from where the NRA guerilla fighters staged to attack Kabamba, is accordingly to Museveni aimed at celebrating freedom fighters’ heroic sacrifices for patriotism.

In a detailed story recap of the bush war memories, Museveni said that while his force was on a strategic march to the western side of Uganda following the successful attack of Kabamba, he fainted on a hill in Bulaga and Besigye rescued him.

“I do not clearly, remember. However, on Bulaga hill, I fainted but Dr. Besigye gave me re-hydration salts and I resumed the march. Earlier on, in Karagwe, Tanzania, I had learnt the strain on the body when climbing hills. It is wise to have rests after short bounds; also use a support stick (empiimbo). On the Bulaga hill, I had not observed those rules,” Museveni said.

“On the 28th of December, 1984, a force from the UNLA in Bukomero attacked us. We repulsed them. I was now happy that our deception was working. Possibly, on the 30th of December, I moved the force to our old site of Kagaari, in Dr. Sebuliba’s farm, where we camped. We had last camped here on the 10th of February, 1981, following our being dislodged from Kagobe, near Kiboga by the Tanzanians. Around 1400 hours on New Year’s Day, 1985, the good news came through our usual informer ─ the UNLA radio-operators. A military radio message was sent, I think, from Mubeende, that, that morning a powerful enemy force had attacked Kabaamba barracks, overrun it and were still there,” he narrated.

“The force from Mubeende had made repeated counter-attacks but had been repulsed. I immediately called a Master-Parade of our force of 800 and conveyed the good news to the force. I, however, decided that it was late and decided to start the march to the West, the following day, the 2nd of January, 1985. On the 2nd, we moved out of the Lukoola, climbed the Ssingo hills on both sides of Hoima Road and ended up in Kyamusisi. Did we cover the distance in one day? I do not clearly, remember. However, on Bulaga hill, I fainted but Dr. Besigye gave me re-hydration salts and I resumed the march. Earlier on, in Karagwe, Tanzania, I had learnt the strain on the body when climbing hills. It is wise to have rests after short bounds; also use a support stick (empiimbo). On the Bulaga hill, I had not observed those rules. “

