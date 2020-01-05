President Museveni has relived memories of how he hoodwinked Obote soldiers before carrying out a successful assault on Kabamba barracks.

On January 1, 1985, National Resistance Army(NRA) rebels led by Yoweri Kaguta Museveni attacked Kabamba military barracks for the second time in four years and the military installation was overrun by rebels who also looted a number of arms and ammunition.

Speaking during the first day of the 60mile (100km) trek from Galamba in Wakiso district to Birembo in Kibaale district in honour of the bush war heroes, Museveni said by November 1984, they had started planning the mission to attack Kabamba barracks but the plan was known to only a few commanders.

“As you people in Kampala were enjoying Christmas, we were planning something,”Museveni told the crowd that gathered at St. Edward Primary School at Galamba in Wakiso district.

He said that they had recruited a number of fighters from the areas they had passed and their force was big enough.

Katabalwa killed

According to Museveni, as they planned to attack Kabamba, Sam Katabalwa, who had been in Nairobi came with “good” news that he had been contacted by some of his allies in UPC who wanted to engage in peace talks but noted the idea was not welcomed by most of the rebels.

“by then, we were doing well because we had attacked Masindi and Hoima and Kabamba was next. Katablwa wanted permission to go and talk to them(UPC) in Kampala. He assured us everything was fine and at the back of my mind, I knew, anyone who was clever would not kill a messenger (Katabalwa).

“I agreed that he goes with Kyaligonza( Matayo) to talk with Paulo Muwanga and Bazilio Okello.”

The president said the attack on Kabamba was postponed as they moved close to Kampala for easy communication with the group led by Katabalwa that had gone for peace talks.

“We waited for Katabalwa to return but he didn’t,”Museveni narrated.

He noted that as they waited for news about negotiations, they were attacked by the government forces but the attack was repulsed.

The rebels then decided to shift base from where they were to another place as they waited for communication from Kampala.

“One morning, Kyaligonza returned and told us Katabalwa had been killed by his allies in Kampala. The following day, we were again attacked but we repulsed them.”

Kabamba falls

Museveni narrated that the rebels then decided to shift base from Galamba moving towards Masuliita but as they moved, one of their fighters was captured by the government soldiers.

The group of rebels who were about 1500, according to Museveni had to split into two.

“I then divided the troops into two and one was led by Saleh(Salim). This one moved at night towards Kabamba.”

He narrated that the group of other fighters that he led moved the following day and on December 28th, they were attacked by the government soldiers because their(rebels) tracks were very clear and that it was deliberate.

According to Museveni, as their group was engaging in fights with government forces, the second group led by Saleh never encountered any problem until they successful attacked Kabamba barracks.

“We always listened to the UNLA military radio and this was our biggest informer. One day, we got to know through a radio message that Kabamba had been overrun and knew the operation had been successful,”Museveni boasted.

He said the group that had attacked Kabamba returned with a number of weapons that they had seized from the government installation and was a big boost to the war.

In January 1986, the NRA rebels overthrew the ruling government to bring to an end a five –year guerilla war and ushered in what later came to be known as the National Resistance Movement government led by Yoweri Museveni.

Through the seven-day symbolic trek code-named “Africa Kwetu”, Museveni intends to honor National Resistance Army fighters but also educate the young generation on the sacrifice that the rebels went through and will run up to January 10.