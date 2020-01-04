Wakiso land offices will be closed for most of January.

State Minister for Lands Persis Namuganza said in a statement that operations at the Wakiso land offices will be temporarily halted for two weeks.

The closure is part of the ongoing program that aims to improve services at all lands offices across the country.

According to the statement that has been accessed by Nile Post, the offices will be closed starting Saturday, January 4 until January 21, 2020.

Namuganza said that the temporary closure will enable the carrying out of crucial system up-grades of the Land Information System (LIS), which cannot be done while the offices are open to the public.

“Therefore, during the period of closure that is from 4th to 21st January, 2020, there shall be no transactions received and/or registered. There shall also be no generation of deed plans as cartographic and survey operations will be stopped,” The statement read in part.

According to Namuganza, the Ministry of Lands has been updating and implementing versions of software being used in the LIS and the process has been completed in all 20 of the ministry’s zonal offices a part from Wakiso.

Now during the temporary closure,all Wakiso MZO staff will be trained on how to use the new software.

Namuganza said that the temporary closure will affect a total number of 394,000 land titles of which those under Busiro total up to 202,000 while Kyadondo has 192,000 land titles.

The minister said that the offices will be reopened with an extra ‘Wakiso-Busiro’ newly constructed building next to the Wakiso Police station while the current MZO location office will be left to handle issues of ‘Wakiso-Kyadondo’.

Namuganza regretted the inconvenience that will arise due to the closure but assured the public that the closure is intended to improve and better services.

