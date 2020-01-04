The Electoral Commission has warned members of the public not to fall prey to a website that has listed jobs in the electoral body.

The website www.ecforms.com has listed various positions purportedly available in the EC and urged members to apply for them but after paying an application fee.

The purported jobs include sub country supervisors, parish supervisors and enrollment officers.

According to the fake website, those seeking the job of sub county supervisors are supposed to pay Shs 110,000 while parish supervisors are supposed to pay Shs 52,000.

Jotham Taremwa, the spokesperson of the Electoral Commission told The Nile Post that they had issued a release to that effect and told people not to respond to the adverts.

“As the Electoral Commission we advertise our jobs in national newspapers or other credible platforms and we do not charge money for application,” Taremwa said.

He said they had started the process of blocking the website.