Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine has revealed that he will start countrywide consultations for his 2021 presidential bid on Monday, January 6, 2020.

The legislator cum singer received a go ahead from the Electoral Commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama in December 2019. Byabakama cautioned him not turn the consultative meetings into campaign rallies.

According to Bobi Wine, the consultations will begin from Kyadondo East before going to northern Uganda.

Bobi Wine said in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle that he had complied with all the legal requirements before kicking off the exercise on Monday.

He said, “We begin consultations from home in Kyadondo East on Monday, and then go to six districts in Northern Uganda. Having complied with all legal requirements, our hope is that security agencies will not interrupt our activities.”

The consultations in Kyadondo, according to a schedule accessed by Nile Post will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Gayaza Parish.

Bobi Wine is just one of the three 2021 presidential aspirants so far cleared by the Electoral Commission. The other two are Joseph Mwambazi, an independent aspirant and a yet to be identified female candidate.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said in December that all aspirants are required to follow the provisions in the Public Order Management Act (POMA).

Edited by David Tumusiime