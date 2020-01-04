Renowned businessman and philanthropist, Amos Nzeyi, has enticed the Bishop of Kigezi diocese Bishop George Bagamuhunda to take to golf after he teed off the annual Kabale golf tournament.

The tournament was sponsored by White Horse Inn, Pepsi, LG and Hot Loaf Bakery Ltd.

After teeing off and making contact with the ball in an impressive manner, Bagamuhunda immediately turned to the club Captain Ali Karama and informed him of his interest and intention of becoming a golfer.

Nzeyi urged the bishop not only to teach the word of God, but to also encourage his flock to take up sports disciplines like golf and enjoy the health benefits that come with being active.

The golf tournament was won by Byoruganda Benon, who received a large screen LG TV and trophy.

The tournament was crowned with a party at White Horse Inn, which was attended by the LC5 Chairman Patrick Besigye Keihwa, the Mayor of Kabale Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha and the former mayor of Kabale Dr. Ruhemurana as well as other distinguished guests from the golfing community.

Keihwa promised to assist the Kabale Club Captain with fuel for the tractor that maintains the course, while the Mayor promised to expand his street lighting program in Kabale to include street lights leading to the Golf Club.

In his remarks, Nzeyi thanked the LC5 Chairman, for the peace and improvements in agriculture in the district and commended the mayor for the exceptional cleanliness and organization of Kabale town.

Meanwhile, Nzeyi celebrated his birthday on December 25 an occasion where a group of women from Nyamiringa turned up at his home and sang songs praising him.

They were thanking Nzeyi for giving them land to grow food for their families.

His birthday was also celebrated by the patients in Kabale Hospital and children at Kabale Orphanage who feasted on Pepsi drinks and Hot Loaf bread donated by Nzeyi.