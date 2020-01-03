South African singer Mhinga Ntobezedwa Machaka Yvonne commonly known as Chaka Chaka has reiterated the story angle of her deportation being peddled by seasoned journalist Andrew Mwenda and his source Fox Odoi, is full of falsehoods.

According to Chaka Chaka, she was not deported as several media, and the police have reported. She, however, insists that the Uganda Police personnel were very calm.

“A guy called Fox Odoi wrote an article about the Uganda incident it is inaccurate. The only correct thing you wrote and true is the police were very calm the rest is wrong. Visa story is news to me. I was granted a visa at the airport.”

Chaka Chaka also called upon people on social media to avoid causing divisions by fanning unnecessary tension and spreading lies. She called for a united Africa.

“We are Pan Africanist, don’t divide us,” she said.

In the aftermath of her alleged deportation from Uganda, Chaka Chaka claimed she had chosen to leave the country on her own terms.

However, seasoned journalist Andrew Mwenda while quoting former West Budama County MP Fox Odoi claimed the singer was deported after authorities tried to find an option to her Visa issues, but she turned them down.

Below is the account from Andrew Mwenda;

Inside Chaka Chaka deportation

Fix Odoi has given us the most actual account of what happened to Chaka Chaka. Attempts by some people to add the Bobi Wine spin on this story are both wrong and misguided. First let us let the facts speak for themselves.

Yesterday in the morning I was at the Pearl of Africa Hotel when the Chaka Chaka saga happened.

Police visited the hotel when Chaka Chaka was making her way out in a convoy of three vehicles . The police politely requested to have a discussion with her and her team. The discussions happened at the drop off area of the hotel. The police pointed out to Chaka Chaka and her team that they had credible information that she was about to engage in a commercial activity that would contravene the terms of her tourists Visa. That she didn’t declare the correct purpose of her visit both at the time of applying for the Visa and at the port of entry. The police requested Chaka Chaka and her team to stay at the hotel and refrain from the commission of Visa violations. Chaka Chaka was rather angry throughout the discussions and kept shouting at the police officers who, in all fairness remained professional. For some reason, Chaka and her crew had already paid their hotel bills and checked out. The police also insisted they needed a full disclosure of her itenary in order for the force to be able to offer sufficient protection for her team We intervened in the discussions and the police offered to drive Chaka Chaka’s promoters to the Ministry of Internal Affairs so they could apply for a Work Visa. Chaka Chaka declined.

She demanded to be escorted to the airport and declared she was leaving the country. A number of us pleaded with her to give her team and the police time to sort out the Visa issue. She refused The police officers at the scene explained to her that their instructions were not to escort her to the airport. Their instructions were to ensure she doesn’t violate the conditions of her Visa. They spent quite some time consulting on phone before they were permitted to escort her to the airport as she had demanded.

Where does the Bobi Wine story come in here? Police was willing to help her get a work visa and do her performance. Do many of us think Chaka Chaka should be allowed to violate the law for fear that insisting on the rule of law will be used to claim some political persecution of Bobi Wine?