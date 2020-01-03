Former lovers Edirisa Musuuza alias Kenzo and Rehema Namakula alias Rema on the same stage, singing to the same audience was the biggest highlight at the NBS TV’s Uncut anniversary celebrations.

The two had not been in the same environment (at least publicly) since their marriage break up hit the social media platforms ahead of the consequent introduction and wedding ceremonies for Rema and Dr Hamza Ssebunya.

Following an exchange of their fans on social media and Kenzo feeling the heat, the two singers were during the Uncut anniversary assembled together in a star-studded side that entertained fans and revelers.

Although all available, Kenzo performed after Rema, with each artiste working up the crowds and using lyrics to throw jabs at the other, mobbed by crowds that seemed to enjoy every moment.

First, it was Rema, who used the lyrics in her collabo with B2C to summon the crowd into hitting out at Kenzo, when she sang the love nigga semyekozo part over and over.

Kenzo literally burnt down the house, changing his new hit ‘semyekozo’ to “namyekozo”, before putting up an energetic performance that made all forget about Rema.