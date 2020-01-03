President Museveni has met with stand up comedian Patrick Idringi alias Salvador of Ombokolo.

The meeting that took place at Nakasero State Lodge also had singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye who was recently pelted with bottles on stage.

Salvador is one of the people who featured in Bobi Wine’s kyarenga song and was until sometime believed to be pro-people power. He was also one of the first Ugandan celebrities to take on government during the arrest and detention of Bobi Wine.

Salvador’s meeting comes at a time when Museveni is attracting artistes, and swaying them from the fellow artiste and people power founder Bobi Wine.

It is not clear what the meeting resolved, but sources confirm the two sides talked about different things, ranging from the entertainment industry to support.

Following the meeting, Salvado said he was glad to share the wisdom of president Museveni who is not in ‘power by luck’

“It was a great honor to meet the president. Who I’m I and in what capacity do I meet the President. Well, I’m honored and humbled. The man is wise regardless of what you say, I think I’m learned enough to know that, I’m just glad he shared some of his wisdom with a mere me.. son of Ombokolo. People are not in power by Luck, this man shared facts and statistics that I’ve always seen but ignored. Well let me say I’m woke,” he said.

Salvador is just one of the many celebrities Museveni has met between last year and this year; Jeniffer Nakangubu alias Full Figure, Godfrey Sseguya alias Kayibanda, Sam Olim Lias Sipapa, Mark Bugembe alias Butcherman among others.

Meanwhile, singer Big was earlier this week chased off stage by revellers who accused him of supporting the establishment.