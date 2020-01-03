The new Principal Private Secretary to the President Dr. Kenneth Omona Olusegun has called on staff of State House to work diligently and maintain at all times the positive image of the country by fulfilling all their tasks.

“I have come to work with you individually, departmentally and institutionally. Let us build our strength towards working for the development of Uganda,” he said.

Dr. Omona was speaking during the handover ceremony of the office of the PPS from the outgoing PPS Molly Kamukama who has been appointed Minister of State for Economic Monitoring. The ceremony was attended by various heads of departments of State House at President’s Office in Kampala.

“I want to give assurances that I have come to work with all of you in both your strengths and weaknesses for the achievements of all of us leveraging on the strength of all of us. This institution has got high responsibilities and requires teamwork and a high level of coordination and discipline to build synergy. We must keep re-examining the tasks we have joyfully and painfully to uphold the values of the institution of the Presidency,” he said.

Dr. Omona thanked President Museveni for giving him the opportunity to serve the Presidency and the country and congratulated the outgoing PPS for her successful tour of duty.

Omona, a former Member of Parliament for Kaberamaido County, has until now been the NRM Deputy Treasurer. He is the sixth PPS after Sserwanga Lwanga, Amelia Kyambadde, Grace Akello, Mary Amajo, and Molly Kamukama.

The outgoing PPS, Ms. Molly Kamukama, said she was glad she is handing over the office to Dr. Omona who is a staunch cadre with whom she was recruited from the same university.

“I am glad that a cadre is replacing me to serve the President. I want to thank the President who saw it fit to appoint me to oversee the economy of Uganda. As a Minister, I will continue to serve him to make our country better. I thank the State House team, including the Office of the Vice-President, for their support,” she said.

Kamukama was dropped as PPS in the recent cabinet reshuffles after serving the president in that capacity since 2016.

She took over office from Mary Amajo who was then appointed as a presidential advisor on Public Service.

Kenneth Olusegun Omona, born August 1974 in Kaberamaido District becomes the second male PPS to work under President Museveni after Sserwanga Lwanga.

Omona attended Kaberamaido Secondary School for O-Level, Teso College Aloet for A-Level, then went for a diploma in medicine at the Mbale School of Clinical Officers. He would later upgrade from Makerere University.

We are updating this story