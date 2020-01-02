Share





Vision Group presenter and former Big Brother housemate, Denzel Mwiyeretsi has for the first time spoken out on the rape allegations labeled against him.

Since Tuesday, social media, especially Twitter has been awash with allegations of rape labeled against the XFM and Urban TV presenter by a number of people.

Following the many accusations against his employee, Vision Group CEO Robert Kabushenga said the organization has kicked off investigations into the allegations.

However, when contacted, Denzel said he had been made aware of the allegations against him but said his lawyer is handling the matter.

“My lawyer asked me not to comment on the matter because he is handling it. I, therefore, cannot comment on it,”Mwiyeretsi told this website in a short phone interview.

On Tuesday, several people took to social media, especially Twitter to expose people they accused of rape or attempted rape.

A number of people including musicians and other celebrities have since been accused of having raped or tried to rape their colleagues.

In one of the leaked chats, an alleged victim claims the radio personality raped her when she had gone to the XFM studios to seek an interview with him.

“I reach there after his show, he says he needs to shower and change then we go and he had already called an Uber. I was like cool we go to his house. I am in the sitting room, nigguh drags me and does S**t. I fought him, I really tried and failed, I was a victim,” the anonymous chat reads in part.

The alleged victim continues to express that she has since met other girls who have confessed to have been raped by the same Denzel.

Following the accusations on Denzel, several females have come up on social media claiming the radio personality has been spotted in several rape-related cases.

They have since asked Denzel’s employers at Vision Group to take action and in response, Kabushenga said the matter is being handled.

“Here is what is going to happen:

Gloria(HR) & Peace (Audit) will reexamine all the allegations so far made on social media vs Denzel. They will receive any further facts about the case that anyone will bring directly to them at office,” Kabushenga said in a tweet adding that the presenter would later face the company’s disciplinary committee to answer the allegations against him.

“Then we shall make the right decision. I guarantee that all parties will receive a fair hearing & the interests of justice will be duly served. We hope this time the accuser will cooperate.”