Vision Group management has said they will summon one of their staff, XFM presenter and former Big Brother Africa contestant, Denzel Mwiyeretsi to answer rape accusations.

Starting Tuesday, social media has been awash with claims from different women who maintain the radio personality has attempted to rape or actually raped them.

Denzel’s trouble started with a leaked chat from an alleged victim who claims the radio personality raped her when she had gone to the XFM studios to seek an interview with him.

“I reach there after his show, he says he needs to shower and change then we go and he had already called an Uber. I was like cool we go to his house. I am in the sitting room, nigguh drags me and does S**t. I fought him, I really tried and failed, I was a victim,” the anonymous chat reads in part.

The alleged victim continues to express that she has since met other girls who have confessed to have been raped by the same Denzel.

Following the accusations on Denzel, several females have come up on social media claiming the radio personality has been spotted in several rape-related cases. This prompted tweep to call for action from his employers.

Vision Group CEO Robert Kabushenga, in reply indicated that the company would look at the accusations at a management level to determine their weight and make decision basing on the facts.

“Here is what is going to happen: 1. Gloria(HR) & Peace (Audit) will reexamine all the allegations so far made on social media vs Denzel. 2. They will receive any further facts abt the case that anyone will bring directly to them at office,” Kabushenga said.

Kabushenga added that Denzel will face the disciplinary committee to answer to accusations leveled against him before a right decision will be made.

“I guarantee all parties will receive a fair hearing and the interests of justice will be duly served. We hope this time the accuser will cooperate,” he said.

Denzel has previously being accused of rape by a one Sandra Awilli (@Hard Girl) who claims the former Big Brother Africa contestant tried to rape her on two occasions in 2015 and 2017 during a boat cruise and the Nyege Nyege festival respectively.

Awilli claims that she took the matter to police but it was mishandled and instead she was threatened.

“Do you how I was harassed and pressed by said police to withdraw my statement? They didn’t allow me to have a lawyer present at first until I wouldn’t budge. Then threatened me with cold floors in cells. When my lawyers arrived, they started being nice but I was fade up. Police has played a big role in making sure sexual assault victims never get justice or report. ” she claims.

“I got alienated by mutual friends, clients but that is okay. I did not need that group of people in my life. People who side with rapists and tolerate ‘rapey’ behavior. We told his lawyers the ground will open up from underneath and they claimed my behavior yin yen,” she adds.

However, when contacted, Denzel, as he is commonly known as by friends said his lawyer is handling the matter.

Other women have come up on social media with accusations based from their own versions of stories. These can be independently followed on twitter.

However, some people have come up to defend Denzel, claiming that the females accusing him and other men are only interested in getting back at them for selfish reasons.

Wambi George Mulundu said that females should behave in a way that does not give false ideas.

“Unless it’s a stranger forcing you at an isolated spot, do not get intimate with people when not ready to sleep with them. Make your friendship platonic and they will just understand. Turn down love gifts. Borrow and payback in time. Visit in the open, not a hidden place.”

Patrick Kanyomozi, a journalist asked that the rape accusations be substantiated with evidence.

“About the rape allegations am seeing all over, let those who have substantial evidence gather it and hand it over to Police, and convince victims to cooperate. Also, help victims access the necessary help. Screenshots, accusations and counter-accusations on the TL might not do much.

Asan Kasingye, in one of his replies to a tweep who sought his reaction said;

“You want me to handle a rape allegation at personal level? No. Let this case be registered at a Police Stn or the Sexual Offenses desk at CID HQ. I can assure you that we have competent officers to investigate it. Get Annual crime stats, & see how many rape cases were prosecuted.”