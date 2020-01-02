Share





Mbarara City forward, Paul Mucureezi has completed a move to table leaders, Vipers Sports Club, the Nile Post has learnt.

Mucureezi had earlier bid farewell to Mbarara City fans in a post on his social media pages after expiry of his contract last month.

However, according to Vipers, the forward has signed a three- year deal with the Kitende based club.

“Vipers Sports Club is delighted to announce the signing of Paul Mucureezi from Mbarara City FC on a three-year contract from January 3rd 2019, with an option for a further year,” the club posted on their website.

“The 27-year-old Cranes international winger is a versatile midfielder-cum-forward and joins us as a free agent having left Ankole Lions at the expiration of his contract last month.”

Speaking to the club website, the former KCCA FC forward said he was happy to join the current table leaders.

“l am thrilled to be joining Vipers SC. I have enjoyed my time at Mbarara City FC enormously and l have learned alot there. But I’m looking forward to another journey now with the Venoms. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win trophies,” he told the website.

Speaking about the same, Vipers coach, Edward Golola heaped praise on Mucureezi as one who will greatly help the team lift many tittles.

“Mucureezi is one of the best wingers or forwards in the Uganda Premier League. He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Vipers SC and he fits exactly the type of player we were looking for to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further. I am delighted he has signed with us,”Golola said.

Mucureezi is expected to make his debut when Vipers plays new league entrant Kyetume FC in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League next week.