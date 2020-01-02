Share





Mukono municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has said that intolerance by the government has prompted sections of the public to attack musicians they deem to support the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

On Wednesday evening, singer Ibrahim Mayanja also known as Big Eye became the latest victim of a growing trend where artistes that are believed to support NRM chairman President Yoweri Museveni are pelted with bottles and forced off stage by revelers at music shows.

Nambooze accused President Museveni of creating and feeding this vice.

Nambooze made the statements while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Thursday morning.

Nambooze said, “Whatever you get depends on what you give out.” She argued that, “President Museveni has grown this habit of intolerance and they are now reaping what they sow.”

She went on, “If revelers at a music show throw bottles to musicians who are known to be NRM supporters, Museveni is also sending the police to stop musicians who are pro-opposition. It’s the same thing.”

Nambooze said that every one is using the resources that are available to them.

ON BOBI WINE

Nambooze noted that 2020 will be a decisive year for Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.

She said that as a leader of the youth who form the bulk of the electorate in Uganda, Kyagulanyi will have to provide exemplary leadership. Kyagulanyi has expressed interest in standing for presidency in the 2021 presidential elections.

She challenged Kyagulanyi to find a way to reconcile with former Forum for Democratic Change president Dr Kizza Besigye in order to secure support from his base.

Kyagulanyi’s People Power Movement has repeatedly been said to be at odds with Dr Besigye’s People’s Government support base. Both leaders have denied the charges of being at loggerheads.

It remains to be seen if the two most powerful opposition politicians will be able to come to a working agreement before campaigns for the 2021 general elections start.

Edited by David Tumusiime