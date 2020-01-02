Share





Former KCCA FC forward, Paul Mucureezi has bid farewell to Mbarara City Football Club after being targeted by several big StarTimes Uganda Premier League clubs.

Mucu, as he is always referred to, returned home after leaving 13-time champions KCCA FC but after a period of 18months in Mbarara, he says he has chosen to leave the club.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that I will be leaving Mbarara City FC after my contract run out at the end of December 2019. It has been an incredible 18 months since I joined in August last year. The people of Mbarara and the western region welcomed with open arms and love and made me feel more at home than I ever imagined,” Mucureezi said in a long post on his social media pages.

The forward says after being at the Kakyeeka based club for 18 months and helping them to finish 8th in the first round of the Uganda Premier League, it is time he sought for a new challenge elsewhere.

“Now I feel that it’s time for me to try out another challenge to spur my career on. This has been a very difficult choice for me to leave this beautiful club, a place I call home that will forever be a part of me,” he said.

“The reasons are solely footballing ones and after discussions with my representative, we feel that now is the time to take another step in the right direction.”

The latest development comes at a time when a host of big clubs are reported to have shown interest in the forward.

It has been reported by several sports websites that Kitende based Vipers Sports Club, new league entrants cum moneybags, Wakiso Giants and tax collectors, URA FC are some of the teams vying for Mucureezi’s signature.