Peter Otai, the Former Uganda People’s Army (UPA) rebel leader passed on last night in London, United Kingdom where he has been living for the last 27 years.

According to family source Otai has been on comma for the last two weeks and the cause of his death remains unclear.

Otai, who was once a minister in the Milton Obote II government in the 1980s, established a rebel group in eastern Uganda in 1987 which operated up to 1992.

The rebellion was later ended through mediation between the National Resistance Movement government and the rebels under the Teso Commission.

Otai went to exile in the UK where he has been till he died last night.

Otai hails from Oderai sub county, Soroti district.

He was the Minister of state for Defence from 1981 until the military coup that overthrew Obote in 1985.

More details later…