Defending champions, Proline Football Club will begin their Uganda Cup journey with a visit to FUFA Big League side, Katwe United, the Nile Post has learnt.
This year’s Stanbic Uganda Cup draws held at Serena hotel Kampala saw record league champions, SC Villa pitted against Super Eagles FC, whereas Kitende based Vipers Sports Club will face Kajjansi United.
League champions, KCCA FC on the other side will begin their journey with a visit to Catda FC at the Kira Police grounds in the round of 64 that will be played between January 20- 26.
Speaking during the function, FUFA president Moses Magogo said they would ensure the games are brought near the fans wherever they are.
“We shall have at least a match in each round televised live if resources allow. We shall have the semi-finals and finals televised live. The objective is to tell the story to those who have not been able to travel to watch the matches,” Magogo said.
Proline FC are the defending champions of the Stanbic Uganda Cup after beating Bright Stars in finals played in Masaka.
They represented Uganda in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup but were eliminated by Libyan side, Al Nasr Benghazi on a 4-2 aggregate in the play-off round in November.
Uganda Cup draws in full;
Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels
Kampala University Vs Kataka
Bugoigo (Bulisa) Vs Wakiso Giants
Catda Vs KCCA
Admin (Tororo) Vs Police
Fire Fire Vs Light SS
Kiryandongo Vs Kigezi Home Boyz
Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon
Mbale Garage Vs UPDF
Kajjansi United Vs Vipers
St Marys Vs Express
Busia Young Vs Busoga United
Six O’clock (Bushenyi) Vs Kitara
Super Eagles (Gulu) Vs SC Villa
Mvara (Arua) Vs BUL
Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars
Kakira United Vs Mbarara City
Star Light Vs Tooro United
Bugamba (Rwampara) Vs Onduparaka
Chimpanzee (Bundibunjo) Vs Nyamityobora
Gadafi (Jinja) Vs MYDA
Luweero United Vs Doves All-Stars
Lugazi Municipal Vs URA
San Siro (Mbale) Vs Kyetume
Kigezi FC Vs Bukedea Town Council
Young Elephants (Nyoya) Vs Marines
Kataka Vs Proline
U-Touch (Gulu) Vs Water
