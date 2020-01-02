Share





Defending champions, Proline Football Club will begin their Uganda Cup journey with a visit to FUFA Big League side, Katwe United, the Nile Post has learnt.

This year’s Stanbic Uganda Cup draws held at Serena hotel Kampala saw record league champions, SC Villa pitted against Super Eagles FC, whereas Kitende based Vipers Sports Club will face Kajjansi United.

League champions, KCCA FC on the other side will begin their journey with a visit to Catda FC at the Kira Police grounds in the round of 64 that will be played between January 20- 26.

Speaking during the function, FUFA president Moses Magogo said they would ensure the games are brought near the fans wherever they are.

“We shall have at least a match in each round televised live if resources allow. We shall have the semi-finals and finals televised live. The objective is to tell the story to those who have not been able to travel to watch the matches,” Magogo said.

Proline FC are the defending champions of the Stanbic Uganda Cup after beating Bright Stars in finals played in Masaka.

They represented Uganda in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup but were eliminated by Libyan side, Al Nasr Benghazi on a 4-2 aggregate in the play-off round in November.

Uganda Cup draws in full;

Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels

Kampala University Vs Kataka

Bugoigo (Bulisa) Vs Wakiso Giants

Catda Vs KCCA

Admin (Tororo) Vs Police

Fire Fire Vs Light SS

Kiryandongo Vs Kigezi Home Boyz

Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF

Kajjansi United Vs Vipers

St Marys Vs Express

Busia Young Vs Busoga United

Six O’clock (Bushenyi) Vs Kitara

Super Eagles (Gulu) Vs SC Villa

Mvara (Arua) Vs BUL

Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars

Kakira United Vs Mbarara City

Star Light Vs Tooro United

Bugamba (Rwampara) Vs Onduparaka

Chimpanzee (Bundibunjo) Vs Nyamityobora

Gadafi (Jinja) Vs MYDA

Luweero United Vs Doves All-Stars

Lugazi Municipal Vs URA

San Siro (Mbale) Vs Kyetume

Kigezi FC Vs Bukedea Town Council

Young Elephants (Nyoya) Vs Marines

Kataka Vs Proline

U-Touch (Gulu) Vs Water