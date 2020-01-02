Share





A group of youths affiliated to the Buganda kingdom has threatened to launch a campaign to call on the South African government to blacklist all Uganda government officials and known members of the NRM over the deportation of South African Musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

The youths belonging to the organisation known as Nkoba za Mbogo also called on government to offer Chaka Chaka an alternative day on which to return to Uganda and perform.

Addressing the media on Wednesday in Kampala, James Mubiru who led the group said what the government of Uganda did to deport the singer is a total shame to Buganda Kingdom.

“Chaka Chaka deportation is a shame and big insult to Uganda and Buganda in particular. We are giving you three days to come out and apologize to Uganda, Africa and the world at large, “he said.

He also asked the South Africa government to blacklist all NRM official from going to there.