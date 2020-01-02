Share





Former Prime Minister, The Democratic Alliance (TDA) principle, Go Forward founder and presidential contender John Patrick Amama Mbabazi is back in the news.

On Monday, a picture of Mbabazi and his 2016 rival President Museveni went viral, with suggestions the two former colleagues could be plotting a move towards 2021.

Mbabazi declared his presidential ambition in June 2015, after a long silence and keeping people guessing for him.

Following the declaration, Mbabazi became the darling of the nation, and especially on social media where he was looked at as the tech survey, Mr. Smart, pompous and youthful in many ways.

Indeed, Mbabazi had come to snatch the youth. In many of his press briefings, he showed up with an Ipad from which he read his speech, folded his sleeves, and paced with swag gait.

However, Amama Mbabazi’s stronghold at the moment and his ability to grip the youth constituency was all flashed in the area- SOCIAL MEDIA.

His page was full of exciting video promotions for different regions he would visit for consultation processes, pictures were clean and appealing, his page cover changed thematically and graphic creative was on point.

Not that others did not have social media, truth be told President Museveni was already on social media, but Mbabazi brought a completely different style that left the hooked. He was the deal.

As a result, he was in the same year awarded as the most influential person on social media and that was it.

By April 2016, Amama Mbabazi’s page was defunct and the last post by the page administration was on 23rd the same month- a condolence message to the people of Kanungu.



For a man who kept changing page covers thematically, his last cover which graces the page to date is an Easter message to the nation in 2016.



What went wrong?

The man Mbabazi was on social media was a creation of a one Collins Asiimwe, who was behind the creative works, social media strategy and photography.



The two fell out after Asiimwe failed to recoup any payments from Mbabazi for polishing him up on social media.

A case filed at Mnego magistrates court sought to seek payments for Asiimwe to the tune of Shs48m. But Mbabazi lawyers claimed they were not aware of the case or the allegations therein.

When all was done, the social media page was left to suffer and remains in its current state to date. Mbabazi is man social media appreciated as fast as they dumped him.

Now with his return to the scene, could we see this page return to life?