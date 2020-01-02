Share





Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye has cried out to the public to allow him work for his children following the bottle pelting incident on Wednesday evening at Uganda Museum as NBS Television’s UNCUT celebrated its first year anniversary.

Big Eye had his performance cut short by the event security in order to restore calm among a section of revelers who had turned rowdy, throwing bottles in protest of his presence on the stage before he was whisked away.

In a post on his known Facebook page, the singer would later ask the public to allow him work for his children because he is, ‘A young man who still needs to work so hard.”

Big Eye also called upon Ugandans to stop dividing the country, which he said belongs to all.

“Why do you divide our motherland, Uganda is for all of us. I have supported NRM since way back, I have entertained Ugandans for all the years when am in NRM. Uganda why? My people why?” Big Eye wrote.

He added, “I am still a young man who still needs to work so hard for my little children, my mother, my father and my other family members. I haven’t prepared for my children. I haven’t even built a house for them. Where will they be when you kill me just for supporting president Museveni.”

The incident occurred a day before when Big Eye was due to stage a peaceful demonstration to deliver a letter to Kyadondo East legislator and musician Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine on what he described as, “Mistreatment of NRM musicians by the People Power supporters for not agreeing with their political side.”

In December 2019, Big Eye wrote a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) John Martin Okoth Ochola requesting for security in order to mobilize between 50-100 Ugandans to join him in delivering the letter at Bobi Wine’s residence in Magere.

Following advice from music promoter Balaam Barugahare, Big Eye decided to instead drop the letter at the Fire Base studios in Kamwokya at around midday on Thursday, 2nd January. 2020.

