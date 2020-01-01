Share





Singer Edirisa Musuza alias Kenzo has said that he has lost and gained so much all in the year 2019, but his best so far as been the pilgrimage to holy land Mecca.

The singer who has been in news for all reasons claims the year has been a mixture of extremely good things but also the very bad ones, but he expects a new year with lots of music.

“This year I got the biggest blessing of my life when Weli Travels took me for Umrah in Mecca and Medina to visit the holiest and most peace-giving place I’ve ever been to in my life. It’s a blessing and I pray you also get it this year InshaAllah,” he said.

He also claimed his songs that went onto the international scene increased in number and he has traveled vastly due to that fact.

“I’ve released a number of songs that have worked both locally and internationally, I’ve performed both home and away, I’ve also lost a lot and won a lot still, all in the name Of Allah, I’m grateful.”

Kenzo’s message, however, does not detail on the fronts he has lost but thabks friends for not giving up on him when he was down.

The original message by Kenzo

I wanna thank you Allah the most high for 2019 . thank you so much for keeping us alive and providing for us all.

I pray you continue to keep us alive and bless us with long life .

2019 has been both good and bad to me but I’m so thankful to The Almighty that he didn’t give up on me at any moment.Even in the darkest time he stood by me .

I wanna thank my dear fans for the love and support you’ve shown me this year, only God can pay you back . For my fans , family and friends that didn’t give up on me in a time when I needed you most Alhamudrillah , May Allah bless you always. Your forever my family ❤🙏.

This year I got the biggest blessing of my life when Weli Travels took me for Umrah in Mecca and Medina to visit the most holy and most peace giving place I’ve ever been to in my life . It’s a blessing and I pray you also get it this year InshaAllah. Thank you Weli Travels .

I celebrated 10yrs in the music business which was a dream come true and I’m so thankful to whoever came to celebrate me , I will never forget you 🙏.

I’ve released a number of songs that have worked both locally and internationally , I’ve performed both home and away, I’ve also lost alot and won alot still,all in the name Of Allah , I’m grateful.

May Allah The Most Powerful bless us this coming year with long life , happiness, Peace , Togetherness , love , wealth , good health and wisdom and a chance to meet our goals through blessing our hustles .

Expect new Music and Love always MashaAllah .

On behalf of Big Talent Entertainment, I wish you a very prosperous new year 2020. May Allah see us through 🙏🙏.

Edrisah Kenzo Musuuza CEO BIG TALENT ENT.