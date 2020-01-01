Share





South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka has refuted claims she was deported from Uganda on Tuesday. The Uganda Police Force had earlier confirmed that the legendary singer and entrepreneur was deported for failing to apply for a work visa in the country.

News of Chaka Chaka’s deportation first leaked on social media in the early hours of Tuesday 31st, December 2019. The singer had been expected to perform at the Lubiri Mengo year ender dubbed ‘Enkuuka Y’omwaka’ show.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga would later confirm in a statement that Chaka Chaka was deported for not having a work visa that would allow her to “engage in any income-generating activity in the country.”

Musician denies deportation news

However, in a video on her known Twitter account, Chaka Chaka rubbished the deportation claims saying that she made a choice not to perform at Enkuuka since she was not briefed very well about the event.

Happy New Year all is well. pic.twitter.com/GjbnXfO8lp — Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) December 31, 2019

She said, “I just want to set the record straight, as you can see, I am here and all is well. I took a decision not to appear this evening at Enkuuka because there were just too many things that I just couldn’t understand or explain. If somebody had explained to me I really would have understood. But not deported, not arrested, not captured. Everything is in order. I am fine.”

Chaka Chaka vows to return to Uganda

Chaka Chaka added in a following tweet that she will come back to Uganda and perform because this is her motherland. She attached a business class plane boarding pass and asked that if she was deported like the police said, how come she was flying business class?

Bobi Wine the Nelson Mandela of Uganda

On July 20th, 2018, during a charity concert in Kampala, Chaka Chaka endorsed Kyadondo East legislator and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine to stand for president in the forthcoming general elections in 2021. Chaka Chaka called Bobi Wine the ‘Ugandan Nelson Mandela.’

Legendary career

Chaka Chaka has been at the forefront of South African popular music for over 27 years. She is popular for her songs of freedom such as “I Cry for Freedom”, “I’m Burning Up,” “Motherland” and the ever popular “Umqombothi (African Beer)”

Edited by David Tumusiime