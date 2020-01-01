Share





South African singer Mhinga Ntobezedwa Machaka Yvonne, commonly known as Chaka Chaka has threatened she will b back to Uganda to perform, at the same time refuting claims she was deported by authorities.

The singer was yesterday according to the Uganda Police escorted out of the country after it was found out she was in Uganda to perform at an event in Lubiri, despite holding a tourist’s visa which bars her from involvement in money-making ventures.

However, the singer refuted the claims, through a video on her social media claiming she made her choice not to perform at the event because no one had ‘initially made me understand what was happening’.

She asserted no one had deported or arrested her.

In further explanation, Chaka Chaka claims whatever is being reported regarding her deportation is fake news.

“After reading all this I don’t know if I should laugh or cry. All I am asking for is please stop hate speech and fake news. What is this world coming to?”

“if I was deported would they buy me a business class ticket? Noo they just put you on the plane, so not you know,” the singer adds with pictorial evidence of a Rwanda Airline boarding pass.

Chaka threatened to make a return to the country to perform.

“I can assure you. I will come back to Uganda and perform. This is my motherland,” she said.

Chaka became the first international musician to endorse People Power founder Bobi Wine. On her most recent visit to Uganda, she praised Bobi Wine and referred to him as “the new Mandela”

Born in 1965, she was the first black child to appear on South African Television as a performer in 1981.

Since then she has been at the forefront of South African music for her songs like Umqoombothi (African beer) which is popular from South to Eastern Africa.

Because of her popularity and musical impact in the times of South Africa’s independence struggle, she was given the title the “Princess of Africa”.

She has performed for various notable figures including Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Bill Clinton, South African President Thabo Mbeki among others.