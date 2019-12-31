Renowned South African music icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka has arrived in the country ahead of the ‘Enkuuka celebrations’ that will take place today at Bulange Mengo.

The legendary singer will join Ugandan musicians like Kenzo, Chameleone among others to entertain people as they usher in 2020.

Speaking to the media upon her arrival on Monday, she expressed her love for the country.

“I love this country very much. Uganda is like my second home so I am happy to be here but this time I was invited by the king,”she said.

She said she feel happy to be invited by the king because she also believes in traditions and culture.

“I am a traditionalist. I come from a royal family in South Africa. My husband comes from a royal family and being invited by the king shows that we as Africans still value our traditions,” she said.

She urged all Ugandans to always respect their cultures and traditions as true Africans and avoid copying western cultures.

“I was very happy when the king invited me because I am a king’s subject when I am here,” she said.

She promised her fans a wonderful performance today at Bulange Mengo as we usher in 2020.