The UPDF deputy director of women affairs Lt Col. Betty Musuya has encouraged women especially in Wakiso district to join the force.

She made the remarks during the UPDF recruitment process in Wakiso district where the turn up was much higher than had been anticipated.

She cited some of the changes and favorable policies that protect and promote the career of women in the force.

She urged ladies from different parts of the country to join the force because it is like any other profession which respects their rights and is gender sensitive while making decisions.

She said females in the force have high chances to progress which is already dictated by a professional process.

She noted that the directorate handles all the female related issues which makes them feel comfortable within the force.

“As you can see, gender balance has been catered for, so there should not be any cause of alarm. We are waiting for you to add on the contribution as women towards the security of our country and that of Africa and the world in general, “she said.

Due to the high turn, the UPDF recruitment team got an opportunity to take the best candidates mostly with science related qualifications.