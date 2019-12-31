The Uganda Police have warned of “specific threats for an attack on New Year’s Day’, cautioning citizens to stay alert while they will also deploy to the teeth to avert any form of attack.

The message is carried in a Police statement dated December 30, 2019, urging Ugandans to ‘act responsibly and not to give themselves up to anything that will ruin the rest of their lives.’

Police claim that this year’s festivities will lead to an increase in numbers of revelers and activities but they are much prepared for the possibility of seeing greater crowd numbers turning out to the public.

“Although there are specific threats for an attack on New Year’s Day, we are monitoring closely the recent terrorist attacks in Somalia, and have adjusted our plans, both overt and covert. The public will continue seeing our visible security presence with police patrols and additional security from the military and LDUs in crowded places, we also have an additional layer of protection with specialist units at selected locations, with the right intervention and response capabilities to counter all forms of hostilities, deployed along with our k9 unit, use of CCTV and other automated and scientific methods, as part of our security master plan to meet any threats as people celebrate the end of a year and usher in New Year,” a statement reads in part.

The police warn against burning tyres and firing bullets during the course of celebrating the New Year, as these could disturb the safety and peace of other people.

“The police in close coordination with emergency service units and lifeguards along all beaches are warning holidaymakers and revelers to usher the New Year, 2020, in a safe and responsible manner. Our teams will be targeting alcohol-related acts of violence and, anti-social behavior.”

“All beachgoers should not go swimming unless they are in a well-defined swimming area. We further appeal to the public to follow instructions on signboards and listen to lifeguards at all beaches, avoid using inflatable’s, watch for changing conditions and tidal currents, weak swimmers to be supervised at all times. Management should have zoning flags and appropriate rescue aids.”

The police and UPDF marines will conduct patrols and provide support to beach management. They will further ensure no revelers and swimmers are in the waters by 6 pm