The government of Kenya has said controversial politician Miguna Miguna will only be allowed entry to Kenya if he has valid documents.

The spokesperson of Kenya’s government Cyrus Oguna said Miguna Miguna should follow all travel regulations when coming back.

The exiled lawyer announced he would return to the country on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

The former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant will be making a third attempt to return to Kenya after his deportation in 2018.

Miguna was ejected after controversially swearing in Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

Oguna noted the barrister will not be denied entry if all his travel papers will be in order.

“All his papers must be right and valid as per the travel regulations. We are governed by the rule of law,” Oguna said.

Miguna had announced he would return to his motherland on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, earlier than expected due to “public demand”.

Miguna who is a fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration was first deported in February 2018 when police officers raided his Runda home after he presided over the mock swearing in of ODM leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at Uhuru Park.

In March 2018, he unsuccessfully tried to come back but he was denied entry as the government said he had renounced his Kenyan citizenship to be a Canadian.