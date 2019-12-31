Another year is upon us, in less than 20 hours, Ugandans will be on streets celebrating the end of 2019 and ushering in the new year 2020.

A new year always comes with resolutions and we bid farewell to the wrong elements and habits that shaped the previous year. Below here, we give a count of things many of us should leave in 2019 for a better 2020.

Don’t call people for interviews if you already hired

Oh yeah, we are now a nation that needs to hurry, and wasting people’s time by companies should now be a thing of the past. If you have already hired someone to fill a certain position, do not waste people’s energies, drain their emotions and even cause them to waste the little resources they have on them while running up and down to prepare for interviews that won’t culminate into anything. It is the right time for us to be honest with each other. Do not advertise already taken jobs and do not call people for interviews, let us save each other’s time and resources.

Do not visit without notice

Do not just go to people’s homes without notice, hello. We have smartphones now and data even at about 6mb. Text the people and ask if you can come over or simply place a phone call through. One needs a lot of resources and time to entertain an abrupt visitor. Besides, it is just rude enough, so in 2020, learn to call and say Hey Ingrid, are you home, I was asking if I could come around…but most importantly, have a reason to visit, not fwaaaaa… we need to meet vision 2040 and won’t do it with people moving aimlessly.

If you are bored, don’t think everyone else is

The most annoying phone conversation, whether in text or voice call is: When after exchanging greetings someone on the other side says: I am bored! If this comes up during your conversations with someone, please tell them to subscribe to DSTV, there is so much entertainment there.

In most cases, such people are texting you while you are in the office or busy with chores or into a physical sensible conversation. You do not owe anyone entertainment; no one owes you fun. If you are bored, sleep. Let other people contribute to national growth, they will get back to you later.

Buy yourself MBS most of the time

There are those who will go through the year without buying a single bundle of mobile data with their own money. Data you have bought for yourself is painful to waste on useless things. Try buying data for yourself, you will end up researching for scholarships in the UK. However, if you insist on waiting in bed and asking people to buy some MBS for you, you will end up watching statuses and wasting time exchanging with people on pages of politicians and musicians.

If you are abroad, it is not automatic you are brighter than those in Uganda

Oh yeah, those of us who left the country sometime back always want to put themselves out there like they are the sharp, clever and brighter ones. They are the ones to understand on behalf of those back home. They will share news happening in Uganda and assume we should follow or will have an analysis of everything happening here whether true or not.

80% of fake news has been generated by people living in the diaspora. As the new year comes, let us agree that we have Ugandans who are bright enough, people in the diaspora can only help us juxtapose certain situations, but not be the beginning and end of knowledge.

Do not forward fake news

It has become very hard to fight fake news, more so that that involves politics and leaders. We can all agree we want certain people and certain things to happen in this country but we should ot be aggressive in pushing for those things through blackmail and fake news. Fake news destroys, it hurts, it is very irreversible. In 2020, let us fight with the truth, let us go forward with honesty, let us say no to fake news.

Pay your debts

Some people have been borrowing everywhere, and they do not want to pay. You are known by everyone as that person who can not be lent money. Pay your debts, those you took money from the need to use their money too.

Save

Yes, we all need to save money and invest. At the end of it all, when the year closes, ask yourself, what have I done this year, if you have not saved, it is not too late, start with January 2020. Saving money has many advantages and we will not go into them.

Stop begging

There are some people who have made it a point to beg everything, even that they can afford easily. I will start with Minister Elioda Tumwesigye, then those others who walk into your house and start, oh give me this, give me that, give this to me. Begging is addictive, do not get used to the idea of being given all the time. Try to avail something to yourself. It is more fulfilling to get through your effort than beg your way through everything.

No one hates you

Some of you have gone through 2019, with the assumption that you have haters… get over yourself.

Spend little time on social media

Clear as it is…

Get to know God

God is the source of peace and wealth. All Gold and Silver Are His. Seek refuge in God. If you are an atheist, then find something that motivates you.