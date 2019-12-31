Share





Police has finally broken the silence about the circumstances surrounding the fate of South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

Since morning reports had indicated that the singer who was supposed to perform at the Mengo organized Enkuuka Y’omwaka show had been arrested by security awaiting deportation over unknown charges.

However, according to the Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, Chaka Chaka was deported for not having a work visa that would allow her perform in Uganda.

“The foreign musician had initially been granted an ordinary visa which was cancelled by immigration officials after it was realized she had come as a performing artist in one of the New Year’s events,”Enanga said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

According to the statement, she was advised to apply for a working visa for her performance because an ordinary visa “cannot” enable her perform in any income-generating activity in the country.

He noted that a security team together with officials from immigration carried out the operation that saw her escorted to Entebbe airport back to South Africa.

“A security task team in close coordination with immigration officials has deported her to Entebbe airport where she boarded her next flight to South Africa via Kigali,” the police mouthpiece noted.

The singer had earlier endorsed Kyadondo East legislator and fellow singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu also known as Bobi Wine to stand for president in the forthcoming elections and it is suspected to have caused some of the problems for Chaka Chaka.