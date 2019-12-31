Former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye has called for unity and togetherness in the opposition ahead of the 2021 elections.

Besigye made the remarks during his end of year press conference where he also declared the 2020 a year of fighting for human rights and bringing change in the country.

Besigye said the opposition should avoid internal conflicts and find a way of working together if it is to take up the leadership of this country.

“The effort of seeing us work together is ongoing. All those who want change, we need to work together. We must work together and solve our problems,”he said.

Besigye said the year 2020 will be dedicated to efforts to unite the opposition ahead of 2021 general election.

“We have regime agents who are infiltrating our people wanting to cause conflicts, confusion so that instead of focusing on where the problem is, we start focusing on ourselves,”he said.

He advised opposition to always stay firm and strong even if one is provoked.

On whether he will stand come 2021, Besigye said this will be his personal decision.

“I have always said once this struggle is over, I will not seek elective position in this country. I have never been in the struggle for leadership. I am in the struggle for equal rights, “he said.

At the beginning of this year, Besigye and the People Government he leads declared 2019 a year of action aimed at causing change in the country.

Besigye said few things were achieved in 2019.

“Many people of our detractors don’t understand the year of action and what it meant. Indeed part of the actions that are underway this year was to challenge that very Electoral Commission which is organising elections where there are no constituencies,”he said.

Besigye used the same function to declare 2020 a year of double action and fighting for human rights in the country.

“If you stand in the way of our rights, we shall push you until there is respect for every Ugandan,”he said.