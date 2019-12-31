The Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko has said that a divided opposition will not defeat President Museveni in 2021.

“Let us know that if we are divided and facing that uphill task, it will be impossible for us to come up the challenge that will defeat the incumbent,”he said.

He made the remarks while appearing on NBS TV Morning Breeze show.

“With the security apparatus on the side of this government..People think that the recruitment of LDUs is to guard them. These are going to be at the polling stations. Mark my word,” he said.

“A divided opposition only means defeat a hundred percent. We have to consolidate what we have. If we unite we are going to make President Museveni to run for his money,”he said.

He said the opposition infighting can only give a lee way for President Museveni to consolidate his power base.

He said there are very many challenges faced by the opposition and every opportunity to come up with a united front has been thwarted by the internal conflicts.

Nsereko added that the issue of jumping on every bandwagon that comes around will not take Ugandans anywhere.

“There is nothing too late in a struggle. We still have over 12 months to go. Whether it is Besigye or Kyagulanyi none of them can single handedly win the election,”he said.

“I am going to tell Besigye that we are stronger together. No one is kicking him out of the struggle if he still needs to be a presidential candidate he needs to let the country know earlier,”he said.

He said People Power can only prosper in the urban areas where the opposition has already been predominant.