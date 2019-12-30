A person’s name isn’t everything, but it is something they will have for the rest of their lives.

Of recent naming has become a challenge with parents not doing enough research on the meaning of names they prefer to their children.

Rev. Can Moses Banja the Head of Baptism at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe says it’s unfortunate that some parents give names to their children that will have everlasting side effects on their life in future.

The issue of naming in Africa had a basis of culture where parents believed that honoring their elders can be done by naming children after them.

But of recent the naming culture is rapidly changing with parents doing little in doing enough research on the names that are given to their children.

Rev Banja the head of Baptism at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe says it’s unfortunate that most parents give their children without reflecting their meaning.

In an interview, Banja also noted that some parents have even reached an extent of naming their children prominent places, football teams, types of cars among other but is advising them to give names that contain blessings.

In a baptism service held at Namirembe, some of the parents were tasked to explain the meaning of the names that they have preferred to give their children.