The People Power Movement held its end of year party where its leaders and supporters have been discouraged from finger pointing, internal disputes and unnecessary bickering ahead of 2021 General elections.

This follows the growing tendencies of people to refer to others as political moles among the opposition, People Power not exempted..

The party that was held in Kamwokya Kampala was attended by national coordinators of the pressure group from different parts of the Country.

Nyanzi Fred, the leader of informal sector within People Power thanked God for having enabled them endure another tough year.

He also congratulated members upon successes that were registered this year.

James Mubiru, a People Power mobiliser said:”When you look at whoever is fighting Hon Bobi Wine he or she comes from central [Uganda]. 2020 is going to be the year where some of our members will be tortured, many will be arrested and many will be killed but I urge all Ugandans to stay focussed,”he said.

Muwada Nkunyingi, another supporter, urged all Ugandans to be part of the change and join the struggle to liberate the country.

“Whatever comes on our way, we shall persevere. We shall sail through because we need this country and this country needs change and we must be part of the change,”he said.

Some coordinators expressed concern that most of their activities were concentrated in the central region therefore the movement should strategize for better mobilization ahead of the 2021 general election.

Bobi Wine is expected to commence his nationwide consultations on 5th January starting with his constituency Kyadondo East.