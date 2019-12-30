Pastor Joseph Sserwadda has urged Ugandans to restrain from violence in the 2021 general elections.

“Let me talk about violence during the forthcoming election. We appeal to the general public to be restrained during the coming election,lets promote peace and unity, “he said

Sserwadda made the remarks during a press conference that was held at Namboole Stadium in Kampala ahead of Passover prayers on December 31 which will focus on praying for peace to prevail in the 2021 polls.

He urged all the politicians and the public to refrain from all sort of violence as the country heads to 2021 general election.

“Please avoid violence as practice of intolerance for those who don’t support your party. Nobody should die because of an election. We need peace during this coming elections,”he said.

He noted that instigating violence, hatred and killing one another during election is not the solution to all the problems Uganda is facing.

“Politicians should understand this and refrain from being the causers of this violence for example by instigating it in anyway, “he said.

He called upon all political parties to sign a pact so that peace, tranquility and unity is promoted during the time of elections.

“The general message is to avoid violence. Can we have an election where everybody is happy?”he queried.