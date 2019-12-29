We have a few days to go to the end of 2019. Then it will be a start of another decade of your life.

Between 2020 and 2030 great things can take place in your life. 10 years is long enough to:

1) Start a degree course, finish it and do a masters degree on top of the first degree.

2) You can start a relationship, get married and have 2 or 3 children.

3) You can buy a piece of land and build a house.

4) You can write a book and sell at least 10,000 copies!

5) You can start a business and see it established and become profitable.

6) You can plan for an early retirement and willingly quit the job you don’t enjoy any more.

7) You can start saving and investing with as little as USD500 and within ten years have an investment portfolio in millions..

8) You can start buying cattle 1 by 1 in ten years time you my start a butchery.

9) You can start a farming project now,Example

-Mushroom Farming

-Fish farming

– Poultry project

– Vegetable garden

– Detergents

-Goat project.

Remember poverty is a choice!

You are and you will be always what you THINK.

Look, there is more you can do in a decade. Sadly, many of us do very little. If you look back and review your past decade (2010 – 2020) you might agree with me that you wasted your life. You surely could have done far much better than what you have settled for.

LET THE NEXT DECADE BE DIFFERENT…

You must resolve and decide that the next decade of your life will be different, better, and more successful. This resolution should lead you to do things differently and also do different things.

You might start with a resolve to strategize and plan for the next decade of your life IN ADVANCE!!! Come up with a clear vision of the kind of future you desire to see unfold in the next 10 years of your life.

Come up with a list of 100 things you desire to do in the next decade. It could be big things as completing a degree course to small things like getting a passport. You might want to visit at least five countries or raise goats in your village.

Lets start there: What 100 things would you like to do / have or accomplish in the next 10 years of your life?

I wish you well and good success in the next 10 years of your life 2020 to 2030.