For Shs60m or slightly over, one can get themselves a decent three bedroomed self-contained house, fully complete and finished.
Nile Post together with our partners First Village and Technical Construction Company did the maths on what you would need to have such a project executed.
Setting out, one would require at least Shs500,000, this would help prepare the site for the substructure.
Substructure
At least 6000 bricks are needed at this level if each brick costs Shs280 that would cost one around Shs1.6m.
About 4 trips of lake sand (Shs800,000), 3 trips of river sand (Shs540,000), 4 trips of hardcore (Shs800,000), 3 trips of aggregate (Shs720,000) and 40 bags of cement (Shs1,120,000).
It is also important to buy the Anti termite, about 2 litres (Shs40,000) and 2 pieces of DPM (Shs160,000).
Foundation
For a proper execution on the foundation, you need to dig in up to about Shs8m on the higher end.
Below is an estimated breakdown;
bricks—[email protected]=2,520,000sh
Lake sand—6forwad [email protected],000sh=1,200,000sh
River sand—3trips @180,000sh=540,000sh
Cement —[email protected]=1,820,000sh
Aggregates—2trips forward @240,000sh=480,000sh
Y12 iron bars—[email protected]=650,000sh
R8 bars—[email protected]=270,000sh
Rings —[email protected]=40000sh
Hoop iron—[email protected]=40000sh.
Binding wire—[email protected],000sh=100,000sh
Kirundu timbers —[email protected]=140,000sh
Kalitunsi—[email protected]=87500sh
Nails 5″—[email protected]=25000sh
3″—[email protected]=25000sh
Roofing
versatile iron sheets—[email protected]=4,225,000sh
Valleys—[email protected],000sh=120,000sh
Ridges —[email protected]=300,000sh
Nails.6″—[email protected]=50,000sh
5″—[email protected]=125,500sh
4″—[email protected]=50,000sh
3″—[email protected]=125,000sh
Roofing nails—[email protected]=180,000sh
Rubber washer—5pkts—6000=30,000sh
Timber
principal rafters —[email protected]=525000sh
Tie beams—[email protected]=560,000sh
Struts and ties—[email protected]=350,000sh
Under purlins—[email protected]=425000sh
Wall plates —[email protected]=200,000sh
Fascia board —[email protected]=300,000sh
TOTAL ROOFING =7,565,000sh
Ceiling
Timber
4*2—[email protected]=490,000sh
3*2—[email protected]=300,000sh
EML(8*2)—[email protected]=375000sh
Nails2″—[email protected]=50,000sh
1.5kg—[email protected]=50,000sh
Cement —[email protected]=140,000sh
Sand—1trip [email protected],000=140,000sh
TOTAL CEILING =1,545000sh
Shutters
metallic windows fully finished with burglars,loovers and locks —6 of size 5*[email protected],000=2,400,000sh
Size 1.5*1.5ft toilet windows—[email protected]=600,000sh
FRONT DOOR
size 9*8ft—[email protected],000sh=1300,000sh
BEHIND DOOR —[email protected],000=350,000sh
TOTAL SHUTTERING =4,650,000sh
Wooden internal doors
Door frame—[email protected]=1,500,000sh
Dooors—[email protected]=3000,000sh
TOTAL WOODEN DOORS =4,500,000sh
Internal finishing
Plaster and floor screed
Cement —[email protected]=700,000sh
River sand—3trips forward @180,000sh=540,000sh
Lake sand—200,000sh—200,000sh
Tiles
floors tiles—[email protected]=3,640,000sh
Wall tiles —[email protected]=1,680,000sh
Adhessive cement [email protected],000=300,000sh
Grout—[email protected]=180,000sh
Strips—[email protected]=80,000sh.
Spacer—[email protected]=15000sh
TOTAL INTERNAL FINISHES =7,235,000sh
Painting
Undercoat paint—[email protected]=250,000sh
Vinyl paint—[email protected]=600,000sh
Supergloss oil paint—[email protected]=460,000sh
Sanding paper —[email protected]=80,0000sh
Filler—[email protected]=40,000sh
Thinner—[email protected]=60,000sh
Brushes—[email protected]=25,000sh
Rollers—[email protected]=30,000sh
Total painting =1,545,000sh
External finishing
Cement—[email protected]=560,000sh
Sand river —[email protected]=540,000sh
Sand lake—[email protected]=200,000sh
Under coat—[email protected]=250,000sh
Weather guard —[email protected],000=780,000sh
Solvent thinner —[email protected]=10,000sh
Scar folds —-200,000sh
Electrical installations
Conduits 3.1″—[email protected]=120,000sh
Conduits 1″—[email protected]=52,500sh
MK boxes single —–[email protected]=30,000sh
MK boxes double —–[email protected]=350,000sh
Wall brackets —[email protected]=30,000sh
Connectors—[email protected]=50,000sh
Lamp holders—–[email protected]=45,000sh
Cables 1.5mm—[email protected]=450,000sh
Cables 2.5mm—[email protected]=280,000sh
Earthing —-800,000sh
Sockets single —[email protected]=30,000sh
Sockets double —–[email protected]=40,000sh
Bulbs & roses —–[email protected]=375,000sh
Accessories ——-400,000sh
Plumbing
WHB complete —[email protected],000=1,200,000sh
WC complete —–[email protected]=1,400,000sh
Toilet roll holders —[email protected]=200,000sh
Toilet rails—- [email protected],000=400,000sh
Polished glass mirrors—–[email protected],000=600,000sh
Soap dish—[email protected]=200,000sh
Double bowl kitchen sink—–[email protected],000=350,000sh
PPR Pipes 3.2—–[email protected]=300,000sh
PPR pipes 1″—[email protected]=170,000sh
PPR fitting —–1,500,000sh
PVC pipe 4—[email protected]=350,000sh
PVC pipe 2.2—[email protected]=80,000sh
Galley traps—[email protected]=60,000sh
Floor traps—–[email protected]=60,000sh
Solvent cement —[email protected]=10,000sh
PVC elbows 4″—–[email protected]=6000sh
TVC tee doors 4″—[email protected]000=60,000sh
PVC bend 2.2—–[email protected]=60,000sh
PVC tee door 2.2—–[email protected]=45000sh
TOTAL PLUMBING =5,761,635sh
TOTAL :51,516,600sh
Labour is 25% of the BOQ=12,879,150sh
TOTAL BOQ=64,395,750SH
The quotation has been compiled with help from First Village Technical and Construction Company.
