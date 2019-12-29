For Shs60m or slightly over, one can get themselves a decent three bedroomed self-contained house, fully complete and finished.

Nile Post together with our partners First Village and Technical Construction Company did the maths on what you would need to have such a project executed.

Setting out, one would require at least Shs500,000, this would help prepare the site for the substructure.

Substructure

At least 6000 bricks are needed at this level if each brick costs Shs280 that would cost one around Shs1.6m.

About 4 trips of lake sand (Shs800,000), 3 trips of river sand (Shs540,000), 4 trips of hardcore (Shs800,000), 3 trips of aggregate (Shs720,000) and 40 bags of cement (Shs1,120,000).

It is also important to buy the Anti termite, about 2 litres (Shs40,000) and 2 pieces of DPM (Shs160,000).

Foundation

For a proper execution on the foundation, you need to dig in up to about Shs8m on the higher end.

Below is an estimated breakdown;

bricks—[email protected]=2,520,000sh

Lake sand—6forwad [email protected],000sh=1,200,000sh

River sand—3trips @180,000sh=540,000sh

Cement —[email protected]=1,820,000sh

Aggregates—2trips forward @240,000sh=480,000sh

Y12 iron bars—[email protected]=650,000sh

R8 bars—[email protected]=270,000sh

Rings —[email protected]=40000sh

Hoop iron—[email protected]=40000sh.

Binding wire—[email protected],000sh=100,000sh

Kirundu timbers —[email protected]=140,000sh

Kalitunsi—[email protected]=87500sh

Nails 5″—[email protected]=25000sh

3″—[email protected]=25000sh



Roofing

versatile iron sheets—[email protected]=4,225,000sh

Valleys—[email protected],000sh=120,000sh

Ridges —[email protected]=300,000sh

Nails.6″—[email protected]=50,000sh

5″—[email protected]=125,500sh

4″—[email protected]=50,000sh

3″—[email protected]=125,000sh

Roofing nails—[email protected]=180,000sh

Rubber washer—5pkts—6000=30,000sh

Timber

principal rafters —[email protected]=525000sh

Tie beams—[email protected]=560,000sh

Struts and ties—[email protected]=350,000sh

Under purlins—[email protected]=425000sh

Wall plates —[email protected]=200,000sh

Fascia board —[email protected]=300,000sh

TOTAL ROOFING =7,565,000sh

Ceiling

Timber

4*2—[email protected]=490,000sh

3*2—[email protected]=300,000sh

EML(8*2)—[email protected]=375000sh

Nails2″—[email protected]=50,000sh

1.5kg—[email protected]=50,000sh

Cement —[email protected]=140,000sh

Sand—1trip [email protected],000=140,000sh

TOTAL CEILING =1,545000sh

Shutters

metallic windows fully finished with burglars,loovers and locks —6 of size 5*[email protected],000=2,400,000sh

Size 1.5*1.5ft toilet windows—[email protected]=600,000sh

FRONT DOOR

size 9*8ft—[email protected],000sh=1300,000sh

BEHIND DOOR —[email protected],000=350,000sh

TOTAL SHUTTERING =4,650,000sh

Wooden internal doors

Door frame—[email protected]=1,500,000sh

Dooors—[email protected]=3000,000sh

TOTAL WOODEN DOORS =4,500,000sh

Internal finishing

Plaster and floor screed

Cement —[email protected]=700,000sh

River sand—3trips forward @180,000sh=540,000sh

Lake sand—200,000sh—200,000sh

Tiles

floors tiles—[email protected]=3,640,000sh

Wall tiles —[email protected]=1,680,000sh

Adhessive cement [email protected],000=300,000sh

Grout—[email protected]=180,000sh

Strips—[email protected]=80,000sh.

Spacer—[email protected]=15000sh

TOTAL INTERNAL FINISHES =7,235,000sh

Painting

Undercoat paint—[email protected]=250,000sh

Vinyl paint—[email protected]=600,000sh

Supergloss oil paint—[email protected]=460,000sh

Sanding paper —[email protected]=80,0000sh

Filler—[email protected]=40,000sh

Thinner—[email protected]=60,000sh

Brushes—[email protected]=25,000sh

Rollers—[email protected]=30,000sh

Total painting =1,545,000sh

External finishing

Cement—[email protected]=560,000sh

Sand river —[email protected]=540,000sh

Sand lake—[email protected]=200,000sh

Under coat—[email protected]=250,000sh

Weather guard —[email protected],000=780,000sh

Solvent thinner —[email protected]=10,000sh

Scar folds —-200,000sh

Electrical installations

Conduits 3.1″—[email protected]=120,000sh

Conduits 1″—[email protected]=52,500sh

MK boxes single —–[email protected]=30,000sh

MK boxes double —–[email protected]=350,000sh

Wall brackets —[email protected]=30,000sh

Connectors—[email protected]=50,000sh

Lamp holders—–[email protected]=45,000sh

Cables 1.5mm—[email protected]=450,000sh

Cables 2.5mm—[email protected]=280,000sh

Earthing —-800,000sh

Sockets single —[email protected]=30,000sh

Sockets double —–[email protected]=40,000sh

Bulbs & roses —–[email protected]=375,000sh

Accessories ——-400,000sh

Plumbing

WHB complete —[email protected],000=1,200,000sh

WC complete —–[email protected]=1,400,000sh

Toilet roll holders —[email protected]=200,000sh

Toilet rails—- [email protected],000=400,000sh

Polished glass mirrors—–[email protected],000=600,000sh

Soap dish—[email protected]=200,000sh

Double bowl kitchen sink—–[email protected],000=350,000sh

PPR Pipes 3.2—–[email protected]=300,000sh

PPR pipes 1″—[email protected]=170,000sh

PPR fitting —–1,500,000sh

PVC pipe 4—[email protected]=350,000sh

PVC pipe 2.2—[email protected]=80,000sh

Galley traps—[email protected]=60,000sh

Floor traps—–[email protected]=60,000sh

Solvent cement —[email protected]=10,000sh

PVC elbows 4″—–[email protected]=6000sh

TVC tee doors 4″—[email protected]000=60,000sh

PVC bend 2.2—–[email protected]=60,000sh

PVC tee door 2.2—–[email protected]=45000sh

TOTAL PLUMBING =5,761,635sh

TOTAL :51,516,600sh

Labour is 25% of the BOQ=12,879,150sh

TOTAL BOQ=64,395,750SH

The quotation has been compiled with help from First Village Technical and Construction Company.