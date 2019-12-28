Celebrated events Master of Ceremonies and NBS After 5 show presenter Edwin Katamba has given Namanve based Red Pepper publication four working days to deposit Shs100m on his account.

MC Kats accuses the publication of claiming he had infected his ex-girlfriend and singer Fille Mutoni and others with HIV/Aids. Kats had earlier in a viral video went on record claiming he is HIV positive.

“Whoever said I was mad, I was taken into a body machine, a brain-machine, and all other processes until the white man said I needed to be discharged because I didn’t have any problem. I refused and told them how they wasted my time because I have pneumonia and AIDS and that it’s what they should help me with,” Kats claimed in a video

Following the claims, Red Pepper ran a headline story claiming MC Kats had infected a litany of women with Aids.

Kats now insists that Red Pepper should give him Shs100m in damages or face the consequences.

“I have given Red Pepper only 4 working days to deposit Shs100m on my bank account. If they don’t do that then I will demand Shs400m. They will hear from my lawyer and the NBS lawyer,” he said.

Kats said he has been HIV positive for the last 8 years and claims none of his children or ex-girlfriends is infected.