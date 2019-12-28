Comedian, sound engineer and now turned singer Alex Muhangi has released his second music video titled Bamuleke. In Bamuleke, in his previous offerings, preaches love.

Earlier this year, Muhangi announced he was to start singing and releasing music which came as a surprise to many since he is already a successful public figure courtesy of his Comedy Store UG venture.

However, according to Alex his developing singing career is purely out of love for singing rather than to make a living.

He said, “I sing because I love it. I am not looking for a way out of anything. It’s is purely passion”.

His ‘Bamuleke’ release which is less than two days old has already collected close to 10,000 views, a sure sign he is being received in the music arena quite warmly. The new song has been received amidst mixed reactions but many commend it to be a good song from a starting singer.

Bamuleke was produced by one of the best producers of this time Daddy Andre and video shot by Sasha Vybes, a clear sign he invested quite a fortune to produce it.

Alex Muhangi has previously done songs like Olukwe, Entogo and now Bamuleke. Muhangi also worked as a producer on Fenon Records for Steve Jean in Industrial Area so his “return” to music is not entirely surprising to those who have followed him over the years.