NBS television presenter and event emcee, Edwin Katamba, also known as MC Kats has said that one should not be castigated for having HIV/AIDS as having the virus is not the end of the world.

Kats has for the past one week been subjected to both ridicule and support in equal measure having came out to publicly declare that he is HIV positive while hosting his renowned Celebrity night at FAME Lounge in Kololo.

Speaking to NBS Television’s UNCUT, The celebrated emcee said that he was forced to come out because many people contract the HIV virus and think it’s the end of the world.

In his words, Kats said that he came out publicly in order to show people with diseases such as Tuberculosis, diabetes among others that there is still hope for them.

Kats said, “People are sick and they don’t want to tell the world. This virus is not cancer, not diabetes. It has a solution and there is medicine. This is what I am trying to tell the people but no one seems to understand me but I trust that you will understand me in the future.”

He added; “I am trying to tell someone out there who has HIV that it is not a crime. Some people have Diabetes, some have Cancer. There is help, Ministry of Health, Red Cross, come out and educate the masses. Someone might find out that he has HIV and commits suicide.”

Kats, however, rubbished reports that claimed that his girlfriend and musician, Fille is also sick. He revealed that none of his baby mamas and children are sick and threatened to sue local newspapers and tabloids that reported otherwise.

Kats said that he has been surviving on herbal medicine plus ARVs for all the past eight years ever since he contracted the virus and called upon people to take HIV like any other disease as long as they take their medicine as prescribed by the medics.

Kats is expected to make his first public appearance ever since the public announcement later on Friday evening as he hosts his second edition of the ‘King of the mic’ concert at Wave Lounge in Kololo.